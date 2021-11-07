Cincinnati holds off Tulsa to improve to 9-0

Tulsa running back Shamari Brooks (3) is stopped at the goal line by Cincinnati linebacker Wilson Huber during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

By JEFF WALLNER Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tulsa’s Steven Anderson fumbled as he was reaching for the goal line on fourth-and-goal from the 1, Jabari Taylor recovered for a touchback and No. 2 Cincinnati held off Tulsa 28-20 on Saturday.

Desmond Ridder threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns, and Alec Peirce had five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown to help the Bearcats (9-0, 5-0 American Athletic) extend the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 25 games.

“Well, that was a wild one,” Bearcats coach Luke Fickell said. “It’s about winning against a team that is a much better football team than their record shows.”

Shamari Brooks ran for 132 yards for Tulsa (3-6, 2-3), and Anthony Watkins added 105.

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe and support a locally owned and operated newspaper HERE.