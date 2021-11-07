Cincinnati holds off Tulsa to improve to 9-0

By JEFF WALLNER Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) — Tulsa’s Steven Anderson fumbled as he was reaching for the goal line on fourth-and-goal from the 1, Jabari Taylor recovered for a touchback and No. 2 Cincinnati held off Tulsa 28-20 on Saturday.
Desmond Ridder threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns, and Alec Peirce had five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown to help the Bearcats (9-0, 5-0 American Athletic) extend the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 25 games.
“Well, that was a wild one,” Bearcats coach Luke Fickell said. “It’s about winning against a team that is a much better football team than their record shows.”
Shamari Brooks ran for 132 yards for Tulsa (3-6, 2-3), and Anthony Watkins added 105.
Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe and support a locally owned and operated newspaper HERE.