CHOUTEAU – Chouteau overcame an early deficit and defeated Panama, 3-1, in a Diatrict 2A-6 fast pitch softball game Tuesday.

Chouteau is 8-6 and 3-5, Panama is 11-6 and 7-3.

Kami Autrey went the distance and allowed only three hits, but the Lady ‘Backs committed eight errors. Autrey allowed the three runs, none earned, with six strikeouts and no walks.

Panama did not have a player have multiple base hits or extra base hits.

Chouteau 3, Panama 1

PHS 1 0 0 0 0 0 0—1 3 8

CHS 0 0 2 0 0 1 x—3 3 0