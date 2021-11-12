Chitwood retires from KTC Board

Dr. Phil Chitwood and wife, Sue, were presented with retirement rocking chairs during the luncheon at the Poteau campus. Pictured back, left to right: Doug Hall, Deputy Superintendent for Kiamichi Tech; Shelley Free, Superintendent for Kiamichi Tech; Michael Culwell, Campus Director for Kiamichi Tech - Poteau; Cory Wood, Assistant Campus Director for Kiamichi Tech – Poteau.

WILBURTON – Dr. Phil Chitwood was recognized by the Kiamichi Tech Board of Education and District Leadership during a luncheon at the Poteau Campus on Nov. 9. He served on the Board of Education for the technology center district for over 20 years, with nine years as the Board president.

“Board service is one of the toughest and most rewarding volunteer roles,” said Superintendent Shelley Free. “The achievements of our district over the last two decades were possible because of Dr. Chitwood’s leadership and commitment to our students and stakeholders.”

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe for only $5 a month or $50 a year and get the best coverage of LeFlore County HERE.