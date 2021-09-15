CASC to reward students

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – Carl Albert State College will be offering incentives for students to be vaccinated against the COVID virus, regents were told Tuesday.

Public Relations and Marketing Director Holly Bormann said students who show proof of vaccination by Nov. 12 will receive a $100 gift card and be entered into drawings for an Xbox, PlayStation, iPad and other prizes. Students exempt from vaccinations because of health reasons or religious beliefs cannot receive the gift card, but still can enter the drawings, Bormann said.

She said about 70 percent of the staff and faculty members have been vaccinated.

Enrollment continues to pose challenges, according to Bill Nowlin, Vice President of Enrollment Management.

Nowlin said the dorms are full this semester and first-time enrollments are up, but overall enrollment is down.

He said the competition from other institutions is growing as enrollment standards are lowered at four-year colleges. He also said other colleges have recruited some veteran CASC faculty members.

President Jay Falkner reported that a new graduate assistance sharing program with Northeastern State University has been approved. Falkner said the agreement is the first of its kind in Oklahoma.

He said it allows graduate students pursuing their master’s degree at NSU can work as graduate assistants at CASC. He said the jobs are limited at NSU and CASC can use the help provided.

Falkner also said a Coursera agreement has been approved in collaboration with 15 other state institutions.

Marc Willis, Vice President of Academic Affairs, said the online offering will be used mainly for professional development and community outreach programs, as well as some academic coursework.

He said the platform offers training and resources from institutions worldwide.

Chief Financial Officer Brian Roberts said the conversion to new software has slowed many functions, but is progressing and should be complete on time by March.

He also said the state approved funding for a new roof on the Hamilton Center.

The following personnel matters were approved:

* Retirement — Christina Walters will retire as math instructor effective Dec. 31.

* Resignations-terminations – Talia Branham, math instructor; Mallory Caughern, NASNTI Stem specialist; Caleb Dolan, enrollment management and marketing media specialist; Randy Graves, VP student affairs and athletic director; Vicky Russell, nursing instructor; Jeanen Davis, janitor; and Rene Torres, assistant softball coach and Stivers Center staff.

* New hires – Cassandra Adair-Howe, food service; Jay Brand, janitor; Jennifer Claiborn, library circulation assistant; Jessica Hunt, NASNTI Stem specialist; Sierra Juarez, head cook; Rachel Kardokus, student support services guidance staff; Katelynn McCulllar, assistant softball coach and Stivers Center staff; Kystro Moore, food service; Kaylee Standridge, state assessment services file clerk; and Justin Taylor, assistant wrestling coach and Stivers Center staff.

* Change of status – Kyla Bailey, interim enrollment and advisement specialist II; Candice Buckner, Sallisaw academic resource center specialist; Erika Castillo, Poteau academic resource center specialist; Dee Ann Dickerson, admissions registrar, veteran affairs officer, interim athletic eligibility coordinator; Rachel Johnson, interim director of enrollment management and Complete America College representative; Jake Lords, interim athletic director, head wrestling coach; Kaitlynn Morris, enrollment management specialist, coed competitive cheerleading coach; David Nguyen, NASNTI math specialist; Bill Nowlin, interim VP student affairs and enrollment management; Kory Pollard, assistant baseball coach, physical plant; Paul Pulley, interim assistant athletic director, head baseball coach; Erin Reed, interim financial aid counselor, scholarship coordinator; and Thomas Vongnarath, food service director, childcare food service coordinator.

