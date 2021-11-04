CASC among 30 best online community colleges

Carl Albert State College has been ranked among the 30 best online community colleges in the country for 2022 by Online Schools Report. The ranking was recently published on the organization’s website.

Carl Albert State College was ranked third.

This ranking was created using the National Center for Education Statistics’ College Navigator database,mthe Department of Education’s College Scorecard, and sites including RateMyProfessors.com and StudentsReview.com.The top 30 schools were selected and ranked based on student satisfaction, admission rate, online presence, popularity at school, department size, and median debt by program.

Carl Albert State College offers students a world-class education at an affordable price. The main campus is in Poteau, with a branch campus in Sallisaw, and the school offers eight degrees and three certificate programs completely online. CASC has been voted the best community college in Oklahoma and currently stands as No. 11 in the nation for graduation rates among community colleges. CASC offers the most affordable tuition and fees in the region.

“Carl Albert State College is proud to carry out our mission to provide affordable, accessible, and exceptional education that fosters student success,” said Dr. Jay Falkner, CASC President. “We are thrilled to be ranked one

