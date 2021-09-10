Calendar of events for Friday

The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Friday

Funeral service for Charles Hamner

Keeping current for teens 3:30 p.m. at Heavener Library.

High school football: Heavener at Valliant; Poteau at Alma; Hackett at Panama, Arkansas; Pocola at Central Sallisaw; Spiro at Sequoyah-Tahlequah; Talihina vs. Sallisaw JV; Arkoma at Bowlegs.

High school softball: Oktaha at Howe; Cameron at LeFlore; Smithville at Whitesboro; Poteau at Silo Tournament; Talihina at Central Sallisaw Tournament

High school baseball: Howe, Whitesboro at Clayton Tournament,

