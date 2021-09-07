Calendar of events 9-7-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Tuesday
County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for Deborah Seaton
Maker time for kids 4 p.m. at Heavener Library.
High school softball: Heavener at Tishomingo; Pocola at Howe; Cameron at Cave Springs; Webbers Falls at Whitesboro; Sallisaw at Poteau; Talihina at Keota; McCurtain at Arkoma
High school baseball: Howe at Bok
oshe; Battiest at Whitesboro.
City of Poteau meetings 7 p.m.
