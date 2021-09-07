Calendar of events 9-7-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Tuesday

County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Funeral service for Deborah Seaton

Maker time for kids 4 p.m. at Heavener Library.

High school softball: Heavener at Tishomingo; Pocola at Howe; Cameron at Cave Springs; Webbers Falls at Whitesboro; Sallisaw at Poteau; Talihina at Keota; McCurtain at Arkoma

High school baseball: Howe at Bok

oshe; Battiest at Whitesboro.

City of Poteau meetings 7 p.m.

