Calendar of events 9-6-2021

ByCraig Hall

Sep 6, 2021
Calendar

The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Monday

Labor Day

High school baseball: Howe at Whitesboro

Tuesday

County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Funeral service for Deborah Seaton

Maker time for kids 4 p.m. at Heavener Library.

High school softball: Heavener at Tishomingo; Pocola at Howe; Cameron at Cave Springs; Webbers Falls at Whitesboro; Sallisae at Poteau; Talihina at Keota; McCurtain at Arkoma

High school baseball: Howe at Bokoshe; Battiest at Whitesboro.

City of Poteau meetings 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Funeral service for Dolores Brown-Gardner

Thursday

Story time 4 p.m. at Heavener Library

High school softball: Valiant at Heavener; Cameron at Arkoma; Poteau at Silo Tournament; Talihina at Central Sallisaw Tournament

High school baseball: Buffalo Valley at Bokoshe; Howe, Whitesboro at Clayton Tournament

Friday

Keeping current for teens 3:30 p.m. at Heavener Library.

High school football: Heavener at Valliant; Poteau at Alma; Panama at Hackett, Arkansas; Pocola at Central Sallisaw; Spiro at Sequoyah-Tahlequah; Talihina vs. Sallisaw JV; Arkoma at Bowlegs.

High school softball: Oktaha at Howe; Cameron at LeFlore; Smithville at Whitesboro; Poteau at Silo Tournament; Talihina at Central Sallisaw Tournament

High school baseball: Howe, Whitesboro at Clayton Tournament

Saturday

Book clubbers for adults noon at Heavener Library

Heavener Wolf Pups at Paris

High school baseball: Howe, Whitesboro at Clayton Tournament

High school softball: Poteau at Silo Tournament.

