Calendar of events 9-30-2021





The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area.

Thursday

Service for Doris Mitchell

High school softball: 2A regional at Pocola: Pocola vs. Ketchum at noon; 2A at Silo: Howe vs. Stroud st 2 p.m.; 2A at Fairland: Panama vs. Fairland at noon.Class A at Stuart: Wister vs. Cyril 2 p.m.; Class B at Whitesboro: Whitesboro vs. Welch at noon and Cameron vs. McCurtain at 2 p.m.; Class B at Moss: LeFlore vs. New Lima at 2 p.m.

Fall baseball: Class A region at Oktaha: Wister vs. Tushka at 2 p.m. Class B at Tupelo: LeFlore vs. Boswell at 4 p.m.; Class B at Fort Cobb-Broxton: Whitesboro vs. Fort Cobb-Broxton at 2 p.m.

