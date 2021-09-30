Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Calendar of events 9-30-2021

ByCraig Hall

Sep 30, 2021
The LeFlore County calendar of events is sponsored by the Heavener Lions Club fall carnival. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Thursday

Service for Doris Mitchell

High school softball: 2A regional at Pocola: Pocola vs. Ketchum at noon; 2A at Silo: Howe vs. Stroud st 2 p.m.; 2A at Fairland: Panama vs. Fairland at noon.Class A at Stuart: Wister vs. Cyril 2 p.m.; Class B at Whitesboro: Whitesboro vs. Welch at noon and Cameron vs. McCurtain at 2 p.m.; Class B at Moss: LeFlore vs. New Lima at 2 p.m.

Fall baseball: Class A region at Oktaha: Wister vs. Tushka at 2 p.m. Class B at Tupelo: LeFlore vs. Boswell at 4 p.m.; Class B at Fort Cobb-Broxton: Whitesboro vs. Fort Cobb-Broxton at 2 p.m.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support a locally owned and operated newspaper by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter

By Craig Hall

