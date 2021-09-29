Calendar of events 9-29-2021





The LeFlore County calendar of events is sponsored by the Heavener Lions Club fall carnival. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Wednesday

Funeral services for Ella Moore

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Special meeting of LeFlore County commissioners 1 p.m.

