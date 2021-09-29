Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Others

Calendar of events 9-29-2021

ByCraig Hall

Sep 29, 2021
Lions


Books A Million Logo
The LeFlore County calendar of events is sponsored by the Heavener Lions Club fall carnival. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Wednesday

Funeral services for Ella Moore

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Special meeting of LeFlore County commissioners 1 p.m.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support a locally owned and operated newspaper by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Others

LeFlore County weather 9-29-2021

Sep 29, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Treasure hunting

Sep 28, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Calendar of events 9-28-2021

Sep 28, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Football Sports

Quarterback play full of struggles and surprises

Sep 29, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Calendar of events 9-29-2021

Sep 29, 2021 Craig Hall
Panama Poteau Softball Sports

Poteau gets revenge on Panama

Sep 29, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

LeFlore County weather 9-29-2021

Sep 29, 2021 Craig Hall