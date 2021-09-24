Calendar of events 9-24-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events is sponsored by the Heavener Lions Club fall carnival. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Friday

Old Frisco Trail 5K glow run

Funeral service for Robbie Priddy

Funeral service for Earl Hargis

Jeff Shockley memorial Golf Tournament

Funeral service for Joe Renfro

High school softball: Holdenville at Heavener 11 a.m. bi-district best two-of-three tournament

High school football: Heavener at Cascia Hall; Poteau at Hilldale; Spiro at Panama; Roland at Pocola; Talihina at Porter; Porum at Arkoma.

