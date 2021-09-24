Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Calendar of events 9-24-2021

ByCraig Hall

Sep 24, 2021
The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area.

Friday

Old Frisco Trail 5K glow run

Funeral service for Robbie Priddy

Funeral service for Earl Hargis

Jeff Shockley memorial Golf Tournament

Funeral service for Joe Renfro

High school softball: Holdenville at Heavener 11 a.m. bi-district best two-of-three tournament

High school football: Heavener at Cascia Hall; Poteau at Hilldale; Spiro at Panama; Roland at Pocola; Talihina at Porter; Porum at Arkoma.

By Craig Hall

