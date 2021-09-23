Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Calendar of events 9-23-2021

ByCraig Hall

Sep 23, 2021
The LeFlore County calendar of events is sponsored by the Heavener Lions Club fall carnival. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Thursday

Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin’

Softball Valliant at Heavener 4 p.m.

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North.

