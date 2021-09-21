Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Calendar of events 9-21-2021

ByCraig Hall

Sep 21, 2021
The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area.

Tuesday

Jeff Shockley Memorial Golf Tournament at Wolf Ridge

Maker time for kids 4 p.m. at Heavener Library.

High school softball: Heavener at Coalgate; Battiest, Gans at Cameron; Muldrow at Poteau; Arkoma at Quinton.

High school baseball: Howe at Battiest; Cameron at Whitesboro.

Poteau School Board special meeting 6 p.m.

See the calendar for the next week on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter

By Craig Hall

