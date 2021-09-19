Calendar of events 9-19-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events is sponsored by the Heavener Lions Club fall carnival. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Monday

High school softball: Atoka at Heavener; Howe at Red Oak; Keota at Cameron; Whitesboro at LeFlore; Wilburton at Poteau

High school baseball: Howe at LeFlore; Indianola at Whitesboro

Tuesday

Jeff Shockley Memorial Golf Tournament at Wolf Ridge

Maker time for kids 4 p.m. at Heavener Library.

High school softball: Heavener at Coalgate; Battiest, Gans at Cameron; Mukdrow at Poteau; Arkoma at Quinton.

High school baseball: Howe at Battiest; Cameron at Whitesboro.

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Thursday

Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin’

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North.

Friday

Old Frisco Trail 5K glow run

Jeff Shockley memorial Golf Tournament

High school football: Heavener at Cascia Hall; Poteau at Hilldale; Spiro at Panama; Roland at Pocola; Talihina at Porter; Porum at Arkoma.