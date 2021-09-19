Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Others

Calendar of events 9-19-2021

ByCraig Hall

Sep 19, 2021
Lions

The LeFlore County calendar of events is sponsored by the Heavener Lions Club fall carnival. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Monday

High school softball: Atoka at Heavener; Howe at Red Oak; Keota at Cameron; Whitesboro at LeFlore; Wilburton at Poteau

High school baseball: Howe at LeFlore; Indianola at Whitesboro

Tuesday

Jeff Shockley Memorial Golf Tournament at Wolf Ridge

Maker time for kids 4 p.m. at Heavener Library.

High school softball: Heavener at Coalgate; Battiest, Gans at Cameron; Mukdrow at Poteau; Arkoma at Quinton.

High school baseball: Howe at Battiest; Cameron at Whitesboro.

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Thursday

Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin’

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North.

Friday

Old Frisco Trail 5K glow run

Jeff Shockley memorial Golf Tournament

High school football: Heavener at Cascia Hall; Poteau at Hilldale; Spiro at Panama; Roland at Pocola; Talihina at Porter; Porum at Arkoma.

 

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Others

Today in history 9-19-2021

Sep 19, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

LeFlore County weather 9-19-2021

Sep 19, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Calendar of events 9-18-2021

Sep 18, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

News

Democrats push to retool health care programs

Sep 19, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Today in history 9-19-2021

Sep 19, 2021 Craig Hall
News Panama

Remains of soldier identified as Panama native

Sep 19, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Calendar of events 9-19-2021

Sep 19, 2021 Craig Hall