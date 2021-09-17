Calendar of events 9-17-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events is sponsored by the Heavener Lions Club fall carnival. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Friday

Blowing off S.T.E.A.M. for adults 4 p.m. at Heavener Library

High school football: Central Sallisaw at Heavener; Panama at Gore; Spiro at Muldrow; Hartshorne at Talihina; Quinton at Arkoma.

High school softball: Howe at Dale Festival

High school baseball: Clayton at Howe

