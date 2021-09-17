Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Uncategorized

Calendar of events 9-17-2021

ByCraig Hall

Sep 17, 2021
Lions

The LeFlore County calendar of events is sponsored by the Heavener Lions Club fall carnival. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Friday

Blowing off S.T.E.A.M. for adults 4 p.m. at Heavener Library 

High school football: Central Sallisaw at Heavener; Panama at Gore; Spiro at Muldrow; Hartshorne at Talihina; Quinton at Arkoma.

High school softball: Howe at Dale Festival

High school baseball: Clayton at Howe

Subscribe to a locally owned and operated newspaper through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter

 

Lions

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Uncategorized

Week 3 pick-em contest now open

Sep 12, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

News

White House warns showdown could hurt states

Sep 17, 2021 Craig Hall
Uncategorized

Calendar of events 9-17-2021

Sep 17, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

LeFlore County weather 9-17-2021

Sep 17, 2021 Craig Hall
Heavener News

HUA approves plan by PVIA

Sep 17, 2021 Craig Hall