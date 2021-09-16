Calendar of events 9-16-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events is sponsored by the Heavener Lions Club fall carnival. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Thursday

Funeral service for Kathryn Atkins

Story time 4 p.m. at Heavener Library

High school softball: LeFlore County Tournament; Cave Springs at Cameron; Talihina at Porum; Central Sallisaw at Arkoma

Eastern Oklahoma ag show

High school baseball: Haileyville at Howe; Whitesboro at Moss

LeFlore County Outdoorsman banquet 6 p.m. at Reynolds Center

Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council meets 6 p.m.