Calendar of events 9-16-2021

ByCraig Hall

Sep 16, 2021
The LeFlore County calendar of events is sponsored by the Heavener Lions Club fall carnival. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Thursday

Funeral service for Kathryn Atkins

Story time 4 p.m. at Heavener Library

High school softball: LeFlore County Tournament; Cave Springs at Cameron; Talihina at Porum; Central Sallisaw at Arkoma

Eastern Oklahoma ag show

High school baseball: Haileyville at Howe; Whitesboro at Moss

LeFlore County Outdoorsman banquet 6 p.m. at Reynolds Center

Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council meets 6 p.m.

