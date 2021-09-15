Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Calendar of events 9-15-2021

ByCraig Hall

Sep 15, 2021
The LeFlore County calendar of events is sponsored by the Heavener Lions Club fall carnival. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Wednesday

Memorial service for Lee Wiley

Funeral service for Laura McDaniel

Funeral services for Mary Brasher

The Gifted Advisory Council for Howe Public Schools will meet at 4 p.m. 

Food pantry at Hodgen First Baptist Church from 3 to 5 p.m.

Celebration of life service for Harley Lloyd

