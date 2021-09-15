Calendar of events 9-15-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events is sponsored by the Heavener Lions Club fall carnival. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Wednesday
Memorial service for Lee Wiley
Funeral service for Laura McDaniel
Funeral services for Mary Brasher
The Gifted Advisory Council for Howe Public Schools will meet at 4 p.m.
Food pantry at Hodgen First Baptist Church from 3 to 5 p.m.
Celebration of life service for Harley Lloyd