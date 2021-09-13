Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Calendar of events 9-13-2021

ByCraig Hall

Sep 13, 2021
The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Funeral service for Bill Caughern

Funeral service for Joni Ford: https://heavenerledger.com/service-planned-for-joni-ford/

High school softball: LeFlore County Tournament

High school baseball: Howe at Cameron

School board meetings 6 p.m.

