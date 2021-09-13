Calendar of events 9-13-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for Bill Caughern
Funeral service for Joni Ford: https://heavenerledger.com/service-planned-for-joni-ford/
High school softball: LeFlore County Tournament
High school baseball: Howe at Cameron
School board meetings 6 p.m.
Sponsor the LeFlore County calendar of events on heavenerledger.com and our newsletter for only $100 a month. If interested, email craig@heavenerledger.com