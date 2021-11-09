Calendar of events 11-9-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, send an email to craig@heavenerledger.com,

Tuesday

CASC senior day

Funeral service for James Hill

Funeral service for Janet Edwards

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

High school basketball: Buffalo Valley at LeFlore; Whitesboro at Clayton.

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe and support a locally owned and operated newspaper HERE.