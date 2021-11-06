Calendar of events 11-6-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, send an email to craig@heavenerledger.com.
Saturday
Fall foliage Festival at Talihina
Veterans Day parade 10 a.m. downtown Poteau
Funeral service for Dorothy Pearl Johnson-Page
Funeral service for Kenneth Moss Sr.
Clarksville at Heavener Wolf Pups
