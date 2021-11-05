Calendar of events 11-5-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, send an email to craig@heavenerledger.com.

Friday

Funeral service for Helen Caughern

Funeral service for Lucille Gregory

High school football: Heavener at Vian; Broken Bow at Poteau; Panama at Roland; Spiro at Pocola; Talihina at Gore; Arkoma at Keota.

High school basketball: Moss at Bokoshe; LeFlore at Howe; Clayton at Wister.

See the calendar for the next week on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe and support a locally owned and operated newspaper HERE.