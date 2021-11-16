Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Others

Calendar of events 11-26-2021

ByCraig Hall

Nov 16, 2021
Calendar

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, send an email to craig@heavenerledger.com.

Tuesday

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

Funeral service for Mattie Odom

High school basketball: Howe at Smithville; Whitesboro at Haworth; Battiest at LeFlore.

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe for only $5 a month or $50 a year and get the best coverage of LeFlore County HERE.

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Others

Today in history 11-16-2021

Nov 16, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Shockley Auto Blast from the past 11-16-2021

Nov 16, 2021 Craig Hall
Others Photo of the day

Photo of the day 11-15-2021

Nov 16, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

News

AG sues Biden administration

Nov 16, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Today in history 11-16-2021

Nov 16, 2021 Craig Hall
Basketball Sports

Tulsa tops Oregon State 64-58

Nov 16, 2021 Craig Hall
News

Legislature convenes redistricting special session

Nov 16, 2021 Craig Hall