Calendar of events 11-2-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, send an email to craig@heavenerledger.com.

Tuesday

Funeral service for Danny Schlosser

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

High school basketball: Cameron at Battiest; LeFlore at Wister.

PVIA meeting 6 p.m. at Poteau City Hall.

