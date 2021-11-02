Calendar of events 11-2-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, send an email to craig@heavenerledger.com.
Tuesday
Funeral service for Danny Schlosser
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
High school basketball: Cameron at Battiest; LeFlore at Wister.
PVIA meeting 6 p.m. at Poteau City Hall.
