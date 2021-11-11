Calendar of events 11-11-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, send an email to craig@heavenerledger.com.

Thursday

Veterans Day programs at local schools

Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin’

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

High school basketball: Braggs at Bokoshe; Smithville at Whitesboro; Cameron at Kinta.

