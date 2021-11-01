Calendar of events 11-1-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, send an email to craig@heavenerledger.com.
Monday
County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral services for Bud Thompson
Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m.
High school basketball: Buffalo Valley at Bokoshe.
City of Poteau meetings 7 p.m.
