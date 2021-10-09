Calendar of events 10-9-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events is sponsored by the Poteau BalloonFest. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Saturday
Friends of Oklahoma rally.
Heavener Runestone Festival
Celebration service for Esther Clayton
Oktoberfest in downtown Poteau 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Booneville at Heavener Wolf Pups
Subscribe to a locally owned and operated LeFlore County newspaper HERE.