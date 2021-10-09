Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Calendar of events 10-9-2021

ByCraig Hall

Oct 9, 2021
The LeFlore County calendar of events is sponsored by the Poteau BalloonFest. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Saturday

Friends of Oklahoma rally.

Heavener Runestone Festival

Celebration service for Esther Clayton

Oktoberfest in downtown Poteau 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Booneville at Heavener Wolf Pups

