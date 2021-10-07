Calendar of events 10-7-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events is sponsored by the Poteau BalloonFest. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Thursday

Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin’

Funeral service for Phyllis Smith

High school softball: Pocola vs. Amber-Pocasset 1:30 p.m. in Class 2A state tournament; Whitesboro vs. Buffalo Valley at 11 a.m. in Oklahoma City at Class B state tournament.

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.

Friends of Oklahoma rally.

Taste of LeFlore County

Support the Ledger: Get the: Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter or subscribe to the Ledger.