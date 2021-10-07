Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Others

Calendar of events 10-7-2021

ByCraig Hall

Oct 7, 2021
balloon

The LeFlore County calendar of events is sponsored by the Poteau BalloonFest. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Thursday

Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin’

Funeral service for Phyllis Smith

High school softball: Pocola vs. Amber-Pocasset 1:30 p.m. in Class 2A state tournament; Whitesboro vs. Buffalo Valley at 11 a.m. in Oklahoma City at Class B state tournament.

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.

Friends of Oklahoma rally.

Taste of LeFlore County

Support the Ledger: Get the: Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter or subscribe to the Ledger.

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Others

Art for autism auction

Oct 7, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Temperatures on the rise Thursday

Oct 7, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Genealogical Society to host open house

Oct 7, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Softball Sports

Pocola loses at state

Oct 7, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

Red River more normal for OU and Texas

Oct 7, 2021 Craig Hall
Softball Sports Whitesboro

Whitesboro wins opener at state

Oct 7, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Art for autism auction

Oct 7, 2021 Craig Hall