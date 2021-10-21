Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Calendar of events 10-21-2021

Oct 21, 2021
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Thursday

Poteau Valley Genealogical Society open house

Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin’

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

HUA and Council meet 6 p.m. at Heavener City Hall

LeFlore County Republicans meet 6:30 p.m. at Patrick Reed Library

