Calendar of events 10-16-2021

The LeFlore County calendar of events is sponsored by the Poteau BalloonFest. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Saturday

Poteau BalloonFest

Funeral service for Gil Howard

Spiro Mounds International Archaeology Day

Wayne and Pauline Fowler wedding anniversary

Memorial service for David J. McNair

Services for Kimberly Gross

Heavener Wolf Pups at Mena

