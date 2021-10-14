Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Calendar of events 10-14-2021

Craig Hall

Oct 14, 2021
The LeFlore County calendar of events is sponsored by the Poteau BalloonFest. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Thursday

Poteau kiwanis Club meets at noon at the Western Sizzlin’

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

High school football: Spiro at Heavener; Poteau at Stilwell; Cascia Hall at Panama; Pocola at Vian; Warner at Talihina; Cave Springs at Arkoma.

