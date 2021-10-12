Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Others

Calendar of events 10-12-2021

ByCraig Hall

Oct 12, 2021
balloon

The LeFlore County calendar of events is sponsored by the Poteau BalloonFest. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Tuesday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support a locally owned and operated newspaper by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Others

Today in history 10-12-2021

Oct 12, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

LeFlore County weather 10-12-2021

Oct 12, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Fowlers to celebrate 65th anniversary

Oct 11, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Football Sports

Gruden resigns as Raiders coach

Oct 12, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Today in history 10-12-2021

Oct 12, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

Oklahoma prep football poll 10-11-2021

Oct 12, 2021 Craig Hall
Basketball Sports

Presti urges patience for fans used to winning

Oct 12, 2021 Craig Hall