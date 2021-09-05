The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Monday
Labor Day
High school baseball: Howe at Whitesboro
Tuesday
County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for Deborah Seaton
Maker time for kids 4 p.m. at Heavener Library.
High school softball: Heavener at Tishomingo; Pocola at Howe; Cameron at Cave Springs; Webbers Falls at Whitesboro; Sallisae at Poteau; Talihina at Keota; McCurtain at Arkoma
High school baseball: Howe at Bokoshe; Battiest at Whitesboro.
City of Poteau meetings 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Funeral service for Dolores Brown-Gardner
Thursday
Story time 4 p.m. at Heavener Library
High school softball: Valiant at Heavener; Cameron at Arkoma; Poteau at Silo Tournament; Talihina at Central Sallisaw Tournament
High school baseball: Buffalo Valley at Bokoshe; Howe, Whitesboro at Clayton Tournament
Friday
Keeping current for teens 3:30 p.m. at Heavener Library.
High school football: Heavener at Valliant; Poteau at Alma; Panama at Hackett, Arkansas; Pocola at Central Sallisaw; Spiro at Sequoyah-Tahlequah; Talihina vs. Sallisaw JV; Arkoma at Bowlegs.
High school softball: Oktaha at Howe; Cameron at LeFlore; Smithville at Whitesboro; Poteau at Silo Tournament; Talihina at Central Sallisaw Tournament
High school baseball: Howe, Whitesboro at Clayton Tournament
Saturday
Book clubbers for adults noon at Heavener Library
Heavener Wolf Pups at Paris
High school baseball: Howe, Whitesboro at Clayton Tournament
High school softball: Poteau at Silo Tournament