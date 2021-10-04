Burn ban remains in effect





By KEN MILAM

Despite scattered weekend rains, LeFlore County commissioners voted Monday to leave an outdoor burn ban in effect.

Emergency Management Director Dennis Yochum said county firefighters were busy with grassfires Sunday following light showers the previous two days.

In other business, the board – on a split, 2-1 vote – gave Assessor Gaylon Freeman the go ahead to contract with Datascout LLC for new mapping software. Commissioner Cody Covey voted no, saying he was concerned the office would wind up paying two contracts, one with Datascout one with the current state-supplied company, Landmark.

Freeman said he was scheduled to meet Tuesday with the author of the Landmark software to see if the problems with it can be remedied. If not, he said he would pursue the Datascout contract.

Freeman said if he does pursue Datascout, he would apply for a refund of $1,200 from the state and apply it toward the new contract.

Area businessman Buddy French voiced concerns about how tax monies are spent.

He said he has heard that the state plans to require inspections by the Department of Environmental Quality of outbuildings such as barns and chicken houses. He said involving DEQ raises a red flag for him, and could be a “back door” way to enact county zoning laws or regulations. All three commissioners said they were unaware of such plans, and all said they oppose rural zoning.

French also said he understands the current problems with finding workers, but said it looks bad to hire Arkansas people to assess properties here.

Commissioners denied a notice to sell property near Summerfield due to it “being a landlock deal” issue, according to board Chairman Craig Olive.

The board approved a bid notice and resolution to advertise to accept bids to either construct or convert a tank and tractor to benefit the Bokoshe Fire Department.

Commissioners approved three contract labor contracts dealing with three workers at the LeFlore County Detention Center who were hired too late to be put onto the county’s payroll. Two of the workers were paid for working 130.5 hours, while the other one worked 90 hours.

