Pictured are front row (L-R) Wrangler Elmore, Kaitlyn Beathard, Rylan Walden, MaKayla Downing Center row (L-R) Macie Weaver, Keaton Cox, Josiah Wells, Haiden Downing. Back row (L-R) Blake Tackett, Jayna Soukhaseum, Kody Lockhart, Kason Summers, MaKaia Bettencourt. Not Pictured Calvin Lee and Julianna Ball.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support a locally owned and operated newspaper by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.