Board hires tutors, part-time assistants

The Heavener School Board approved hiring two part-time athletic assistants along with federal after-school tutors at Monday’s regular board meeting.

Present were President Dylan Roberts, along with Danny Yandell, Ralph Perdue Jr., Michael White and Tim Davis.

The Board approved hiring Todd Vickers as a part-time assistant coach for football and Jody Clubb as a part-time assistant coach for basketball.

As federal after school tutors Dana Drury, Veronica Gabriel, Sarah Bain, Jill Sullivan, Carol Felder, Lacey Dyer, Mark Miller, Judy Clubb, Yolanda Wilson, Shaylie Sanders, Kelly Meredith, Grace Mangrum, Shelly Brown, Tiffany Kirby and Lacy Herbert were approved by the Board.

Michael Culwell with the Kiamichi Technology Center made a presentation. Culwell, a former principal at Heavener, said he always enjoyed working with Heavener Schools. He said this year 32 Heavener student were in the program at KTC.

There were 26 Heavener students at KTC last year. KTC serves Heavener, along with Arkoma, Bokoshe, Cameron, Howe, LeFlore, Panama, Panola, Pocola, Poteau, Red Oak, Spiro, Wilburton and Wister schools.

Culwell said KTC has a completion and retention percentage of 93.9 percent, a 95.6 percent positive placement for students, 155 students received certifications and the average starting wage is $15.17 for students who are hired in positions related to their program.

In the principals’ report, Elementary Principal Diane Cox said a recent parent-teacher conference went well with on-site visits, computer and phone consultations. She said the elementary enrollment has grown to 385 with more students expected to enroll this week. Only one student is taking classes virtually and is expected to return to classes at the school.

Middle-school Principal Jeremy Dyer said his students were off to a good start and their student totals are up 18 from the first of the year.

High School Principal Grant Ralls said they have an enrollment of 310, with 32 students taking a blended class schedule and seven going virtual. He also said the school has received a grant to start a e-sports program, which is growing in popularity.

Superintendent Ed Wilson said the cafeteria is having some problems filling orders for the cafeteria and the school is trying to fix the problem.

The board approved the consent agenda for the agenda for the Sept. 13 board meeting; minutes for the Au. 9 meeting; activity fund financial report; activity fund fundraising requests from sponsors, renamed the activity fund sub-account multi-media to BPA; the general, building and LCSEC fund encumbrances; the general, building and LCSEC fund warrants; an encumbrance for the baseball program; and the treasurer’s financial report for July and August.

The Board also approved the estimate of needs. The general fund was for $9,596,028.17, the miscellaneous revenue for $7,613,714.79, the sinking fund for $12,169.89, the building fund of $112,949.59 and the co-op fund of $1,580,089.50.

A bus transportation lease with Ross Transportation was approved along with Title 1 involvement board policies for EHBDB & EHBDR-R, which were only a formality to comply with the state having the board approve the policies annually.

A contract with Save the Children for students enrolled in the head start program was approved.

A stipend of $100 for every staff member who has been vaccinated for coronavirus was approved under new business.

Also approved was the districts’ ACT for college and career readiness assessment, along with the college remediation report, first-time college attendance report and ACT mean college report.

There were no resignations presented.

The Board then had the executive session, approved the hires and the stipend and adjourned the meeting.

