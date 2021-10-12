Board hears about construction projects

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – Two construction projects are progressing at Poteau High School, school board members were told Monday night.

Superintendent Don Sjoberg said the steel work is going up for the new vo-ag building, which will replace the one earlier destroyed by fire.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support a locally owned and operated newspaper by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.

Sjoberg said work was scheduled to start this week on remodeling the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center.

The old Poteau movie theater, which was acquired by the school district earlier this year, will show its first movie in months on Halloween night.

The movie will be a fundraiser for the Technology Club, and was one of several fundraisers approved by the board. Other groups getting approval for money-raising projects were the FFA, Academic Bowl, Upper Elementary School and Pansy Kidd Middle School.

The FCCLA was approved to attend the organization’s conference in Washington, D.C., and FFA was approved to attend that group’s conference in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In personnel business, the board accepted the resignation of seventh-eighth grade geography teacher Joseph Farrell and approved the hiring of Eric Hackler, Jason Henry, Scott Gregory and Jamie Johnson and paraprofessional Jacob Graham.

Extra duty assignments were approved for a softball assistant coach, athletic trainer and fifth-grade basketball coaches.

For the second time, resident Lisa Pate was not allowed to speak at the meeting regarding the handling of extra duty assignments.

Board President Ron Hall said Pate had a grievance that Sjoberg was unable to solve. Hall said that because the grievance concerned personnel, it could not be discussed in a public meeting and Pate or others with similar concerns should contact individual board members.

Sjoberg said the district’s COVID policies appear to be successful and no changes are planned at this time. He said approximately 65 percent of the staff has been vaccinated.

The district’s Johnson O’Malley Indian Education Committee bylaws were approved with no changes from the previous year.