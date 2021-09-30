Board approves new budget

:



By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – LeFlore County Budget Board officials approved a final budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22 Friday.

The budget was revised from an estimated budget approved at the end of July, and totals $7,234,338.

General Government accounts for the largest total at $3,552,043.

A breakdown follows:

Sheriff — $1,123,955.

Treasurer — $227,713.

Commissioners — $176,138.

Detention Center — $200,000.

County Agriculture, OSU Extension — $96,500.

Emergency Management — $58,500.

County Clerk — $350,513.

Assessor — $162,800.

Assessor Revaluations — $617,800.

Court Clerk — $390,854.

Charity — $250.

Audit — $28,000.

Election Board — $163,174.

Excise Board $6,100.

Longevity — $30,000.

A more detailed breakdown is available at the County Clerk’s Office.

Budget Board members include Commissioners Craig Olive, Derwin Gist, and Cody Covey; County Clerk Kelli Ford; County Treasurer April Caughern; Court Clerk Melba Hall; Sheriff Rodney Derryberry; and Assessor Gaylon Freeman.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support a locally owned and operated newspaper by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.