Board approves new budget

ByCraig Hall

Sep 30, 2021
courthouse

:

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – LeFlore County Budget Board officials approved a final budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22 Friday.

The budget was revised from an estimated budget approved at the end of July, and totals $7,234,338.

General Government accounts for the largest total at $3,552,043.

A breakdown follows:

  • Sheriff — $1,123,955.
  • Treasurer — $227,713.
  • Commissioners — $176,138.
  • Detention Center — $200,000.
  • County Agriculture, OSU Extension — $96,500.
  • Emergency Management — $58,500.
  • County Clerk — $350,513.
  • Assessor — $162,800.
  • Assessor Revaluations — $617,800.
  • Court Clerk — $390,854.
  • Charity — $250.
  • Audit — $28,000.
  • Election Board — $163,174.
  • Excise Board $6,100.
  • Longevity — $30,000.

A more detailed breakdown is available at the County Clerk’s Office.

Budget Board members include Commissioners Craig Olive, Derwin Gist, and Cody Covey; County Clerk Kelli Ford; County Treasurer April Caughern; Court Clerk Melba Hall; Sheriff Rodney Derryberry; and Assessor Gaylon Freeman.

By Craig Hall

