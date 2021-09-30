Board approves new budget

POTEAU – LeFlore County Budget Board officials approved a final budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22 Friday.
The budget was revised from an estimated budget approved at the end of July, and totals $7,234,338.
General Government accounts for the largest total at $3,552,043.
A breakdown follows:
- Sheriff — $1,123,955.
- Treasurer — $227,713.
- Commissioners — $176,138.
- Detention Center — $200,000.
- County Agriculture, OSU Extension — $96,500.
- Emergency Management — $58,500.
- County Clerk — $350,513.
- Assessor — $162,800.
- Assessor Revaluations — $617,800.
- Court Clerk — $390,854.
- Charity — $250.
- Audit — $28,000.
- Election Board — $163,174.
- Excise Board $6,100.
- Longevity — $30,000.
A more detailed breakdown is available at the County Clerk’s Office.
Budget Board members include Commissioners Craig Olive, Derwin Gist, and Cody Covey; County Clerk Kelli Ford; County Treasurer April Caughern; Court Clerk Melba Hall; Sheriff Rodney Derryberry; and Assessor Gaylon Freeman.
If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support a locally owned and operated newspaper by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.