Blast from the past 11-6-2021

This picture is from the Sept. 23, 1954 Ledger showing Bill Hembree handing over the keys to a new drivers’ training automobile to Glenn Scott. The cutline said the Chevrolet is furnished by the local concern. One class of 16 students had already been organized and another was expected.

