Blast from the past 11-5-2021

This picture is of the Heavener eighth grade boys’ basketball team after winning a tournament at Monroe in 1976. Pictured front row are Kevin McMillin, John Livesay, Bruce Hanson, Ralph Perdue Jr. and Anthony Wyatt. Second row are Rick McCaslin, Rick Bebermeyer, David Laval, Terry Earls, Curtis Neal and James Ray. Back row are Scott Hairrell, Mark Thompson, Craig Hall, Willie Higgins and Coach Bob Swinford.