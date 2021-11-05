Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Blast from the past Others

Blast from the past 11-5-2021

ByCraig Hall

Nov 5, 2021

Today’s Blast from the past is sponsored by Shockley Auto Sales in Poteau.

Blast from the past is a feature we run showing an image of the people, places and events from the past.

If you have a picture to use, email craig@heavenerledger.com with as much information as possible.

This picture is of the Heavener eighth grade boys’ basketball team after winning a tournament at Monroe in 1976. Pictured front row are Kevin McMillin, John Livesay, Bruce Hanson, Ralph Perdue Jr. and Anthony Wyatt. Second row are Rick McCaslin, Rick Bebermeyer, David Laval, Terry Earls, Curtis Neal and James Ray. Back row are Scott Hairrell, Mark Thompson, Craig Hall, Willie Higgins and Coach Bob Swinford.

shockley big

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Others

Today in history 11-5-2021

Nov 5, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Calendar of events 11-5-2021

Nov 5, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

LeFlore County weather 11-5-2021

Nov 5, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Others

Today in history 11-5-2021

Nov 5, 2021 Craig Hall
News

Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes

Nov 5, 2021 Craig Hall
Basketball Sports

Thunder roar back to beat Lakers again

Nov 5, 2021 Craig Hall
Blast from the past Others

Blast from the past 11-5-2021

Nov 5, 2021 Craig Hall