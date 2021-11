Today’s Blast from the past is sponsored by Shockley Auto Sales in Poteau.

Blast from the past is a feature we run showing an image of the people, places and events from the past.

If you have a picture to use, email craig@heavenerledger.com with as much information as possible.

Some guys are picking and grinning at what appears to be the Runestone. I thought it might be Curtis Howze’s group, but none of the people are any I recognize. I do like the one guy who has the job of mic holder, though.