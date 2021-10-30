Blast from the past 10-30-2021

Today’s Blast from the past is sponsored by Shockley Auto Sales in Poteau,

Blast from the past is a feature we run showing an image of the people, places and events from the past.

If you have a picture to use, email craig@heavenerledger.com with as much information as possible.

An unidentified man returns a shot at the old tennis courts, which were south of Harvey Stadium. The courts were removed when the football field was renovated and a track added in the late 1980s. The courts used to be a popular place for teens to hang out.