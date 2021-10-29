Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Blast from the past 10-29-2021

By Craig Hall

Oct 29, 2021

A womanless wedding is held at the old City Hall/Lamplight Theater in Heavener. Not sure who the person dressed up is, but from the looks of some individuals it looks like it was sometime in the 1970s.

