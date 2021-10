Today’s Blast from the past is sponsored by Shockley Auto Sales in Poteau.

Several members of the Class of 1984 are shown during an alumni reunion parade. This year’s alumni reunion parade will be held in conjunction with the homecoming parade Friday.