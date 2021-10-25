Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Blast from the past 10-25-2021

ByCraig Hall

Oct 25, 2021

This picture was of the 1977 Heavener junior high football team. Pictured are front row Ray Freeman, John Livesay, Marty Hinds, Randy Hall and Rick McCaslin. Second row: Dennis Hoffman, Joe Baker, Terry Earls, Anthony Wyatt and Ralph Perdue Jr. Third row: Coach Danny Edwards, Tony Drury, Mark Thompson, Craig Hall, Buddy Kelly and Scott Hairrell.

