Blast from the past 10-25-2021

This picture was of the 1977 Heavener junior high football team. Pictured are front row Ray Freeman, John Livesay, Marty Hinds, Randy Hall and Rick McCaslin. Second row: Dennis Hoffman, Joe Baker, Terry Earls, Anthony Wyatt and Ralph Perdue Jr. Third row: Coach Danny Edwards, Tony Drury, Mark Thompson, Craig Hall, Buddy Kelly and Scott Hairrell.