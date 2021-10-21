Blast from the past 10-21-2021

Today’s Blast from the past is sponsored by Shockley Auto Sales in Poteau.

Blast from the past is a feature we run showing an image of the people, places and events from the past.

If you have a picture to use, email craig@heavenerledger.com with as much information as possible.

This picture is a closer one of area youth who were part of a marching and drum corps from the 1970s. It looks like Sue Turman is walking along the group. At the front of the group are Rikki Turman and Allison White, In the first row, Janee Pottridge and Beverly Clark are visible. If you recognize anybody else please put it in the comments below.

