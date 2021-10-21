Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Blast from the past Others

Blast from the past 10-21-2021

ByCraig Hall

Oct 21, 2021

Today’s Blast from the past is sponsored by Shockley Auto Sales in Poteau.

Blast from the past is a feature we run showing an image of the people, places and events from the past.

If you have a picture to use, email craig@heavenerledger.com with as much information as possible.

This picture is a closer one of area youth who were part of a marching and drum corps from the 1970s. It looks like Sue Turman is walking along the group. At the front of the group are Rikki Turman and Allison White, In the first row, Janee Pottridge and Beverly Clark are visible. If you recognize anybody else please put it in the comments below.

Subscribe to the Ledger and help us grow and provide better coverage HERE

shockley big

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Others

Calendar of events 10-21-2021

Oct 21, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

LeFlore County weather 10-21-2021

Oct 21, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Today in history 10-20-2021

Oct 20, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Baseball Sports

Braves blast 4 HRs, beat Dodgers

Oct 21, 2021 Craig Hall
Uncategorized

Today in history 10-21-2021

Oct 21, 2021 Craig Hall
Basketball Sports

Jazz dominate Thunder, claim 107-86 victory

Oct 21, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

OSU expects another close game with Cyclones

Oct 21, 2021 Craig Hall