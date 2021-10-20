Blast from the past 10-20-2021

Today’s Blast from the past is sponsored by Shockley Auto Sales in Poteau.

This picture is of a group called the Heavener marchers and drum corp. I don’t remember this, but it was from the 1970s as you can see the Blair Station where the tire shop is now and Olive Brothers in the building occupied by the Altar Church.