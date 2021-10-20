Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Others

Blast from the past 10-20-2021

ByCraig Hall

Oct 20, 2021
marchers

Today’s Blast from the past is sponsored by Shockley Auto Sales in Poteau.

Blast from the past is a feature we run showing an image of the people, places and events from the past.

If you have a picture to use, email craig@heavenerledger.com with as much information as possible.

This picture is of a group called the Heavener marchers and drum corp. I don’t remember this, but it was from the 1970s as you can see the Blair Station where the tire shop is now and Olive Brothers in the building occupied by the Altar Church.

shockley big

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Others

Today in history 10-20-2021

Oct 20, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Calendar of events 10-20-2021

Oct 20, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

LeFlore County weather 10-20-2021

Oct 20, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Others

Today in history 10-20-2021

Oct 20, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

Williams among AP’s Big 12 midseason honorees

Oct 20, 2021 Craig Hall
News

Ex-GOP senator challenging Oklahoma governor

Oct 20, 2021 Craig Hall
News

EOMC offers uninsured patients cash to get mammograms

Oct 20, 2021 Craig Hall