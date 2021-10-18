Blast from the past 10-18-2021

Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

ByCraig Hall

Oct 18, 2021

Blast from the past is a feature we run showing an image of the people, places and events from the past.

If you have a picture to use, email craig@heavenerledger.com with as much information as possible.

This picture is of a woman entertaining a packed crowd at the old city hall/Lamplight Theater in Heavener. I believe this was around the centennial in 1976. Photo by Gene Hall.

