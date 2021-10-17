Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Others

Blast from the past 10-17-2021

ByCraig Hall

Oct 17, 2021

Blast from the past is a feature we run showing an image of the people, places and events from the past.

If you have a picture to use, email craig@heavenerledger.com with as much information as possible.

This picture is of the old two-story building that was next to Wilson and Johnston and the Heavener Barber Shop. Due to poor conditions, the building was demolished last year.

To sponsor blast from the past, the weather forecast, county calendar or this date in history, send an email or call (918) 653-2425.

Subscribe to a locally owned and operated LeFlore County newspaper HERE.

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Others

Today in history 10-17-2021

Oct 17, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

LeFlore County weather 10-17-2021

Oct 17, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Blast from the past 10-16-2021

Oct 16, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Football Sports

Rowton captures Week 7 pick-em

Oct 17, 2021 Craig Hall
Sports

Week 8 pick-em is ready

Oct 17, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Blast from the past 10-17-2021

Oct 17, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Today in history 10-17-2021

Oct 17, 2021 Craig Hall