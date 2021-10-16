Blast from the past 10-16-2021

Blast from the past is a feature we run showing an image of the people, places and events from the past.

This picture was taken by Gene Hall from what appears to be the old city hall looking back toward the Heavener Library. I do not know what was going on and only recognize one person, former Heavener elementary principal Wendell Ford, who is seated five from the left.

