Big inning pushes Oktaha past Panama

PANAMA – Oktaha broke open a close game by scoring 10 runs in the fifth inning Friday in a 15-5 win over Panama in District 2A-6 action.

Oktaha is 10-5 and 4-3. Panama is 11-6 and 7-3 in the district. The Lady ‘Backs go to Chouteau Tuesday.

Panama had a 5-3 lead before Oktaha scored the 10 runs.

Kami Autrey went the distance for Panama. She allowed 14 hits and 15 runs, six earned, with five strikeouts and a walk.

Panama managed only two hits. Ashley Montgomery tripled and was 1-3 with a run and Krista Dotson had the other hit.

Oktaha 15, Panama 5

OHS 0 0 3 0 10 2—15 14 1

PHS 0 0 4 1 0 0—5 2 4